Nuclear War, Putin, NATO, Pipeline Sabotage, FBI, Biden Crime Family, Hunter Biden Laptop, Tony Bobulinski, Government Corruption,







THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 05, 2022

EPISODE 3152-6PM









FBI STRIKES AGAIN: Pastor Arrested For Giving A Sermon On January 6 | EP 3152 - 6PM





The Biden regime arrested an Ohio Christian pastor this week for his public sermon in church in December 2020 where he refuted the 2020 election results. Pastor William Dunfee later walked into the US Capitol with a bullhorn on January 6th. The regime raided his home this week — nearly two years after the stolen election… https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22508





Special Guests:





Gary Kah, Author & Speaker, www.garykah.org





Brannon Howse https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv





Lance “The Big Mig’ Migliaccio

Social Media Influencer, Wash DC Insider, Ex Agency Private Contractor https://thebigmig.com/





Producer/CoHost of The Big Mig, Social Media Influencer.

https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine









🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210





LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/

_____________________________________





FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09

ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli

FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





The Pete Santilli Show broadcasts live daily at 8am-10am EST and 6pm-9pm EST. Archives, highlights and news clips can be watched on demand on RUMBLE at https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ https://PeteLive.tv



