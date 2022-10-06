Nuclear War, Putin, NATO, Pipeline Sabotage, FBI, Biden Crime Family, Hunter Biden Laptop, Tony Bobulinski, Government Corruption,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 05, 2022
EPISODE 3152-6PM
FBI STRIKES AGAIN: Pastor Arrested For Giving A Sermon On January 6 | EP 3152 - 6PM
The Biden regime arrested an Ohio Christian pastor this week for his public sermon in church in December 2020 where he refuted the 2020 election results. Pastor William Dunfee later walked into the US Capitol with a bullhorn on January 6th. The regime raided his home this week — nearly two years after the stolen election… https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22508
Special Guests:
Gary Kah, Author & Speaker, www.garykah.org
Brannon Howse https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv
Lance “The Big Mig’ Migliaccio
Social Media Influencer, Wash DC Insider, Ex Agency Private Contractor https://thebigmig.com/
Producer/CoHost of The Big Mig, Social Media Influencer.
https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
