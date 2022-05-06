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FULL SHOW: Democrats Hope Abortion Response Will Save Them In Midterms As Biden’s Disapproval Rating Hits 66%
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171 views • May 06, 2022
As the Biden administration falls apart and his approval rating continue to take, the Democrats need something to energize voters ahead of the midterms and it appears abortion is their strategy. Both Joe Biden and Whoopi Goldberg have both called it a child now, admitting that abortion indeed kills a child. More propaganda coming out of Ukraine as the Ukrainian people are doubting the lies about Russia for themselves. A new replacement for Jen Psaki has been announced. Who she is and her credentials are not important, what’s important is that she is black and gay. The CDC pulls covid vaccines off the shelves for risk of blood clotting. Jesse Lee Peterson joins for the final hour to discuss the response to Roe v Wade leak and other topics.
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