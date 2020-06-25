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A Distraction - Secular Social Justice
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22 views • June 25, 2020
Glad to be back! Let's not be deceived...distractions, big distractions...divide and conquer...social justice being used to bring division...the opposite of what it promotes...to continue advancing the globalist agenda for total control of the planet through crisis events...track and trace installation...time to use an old 2G phone...time to stop trusting in leaders and 'democracy'...
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