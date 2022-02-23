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Grand-Jury, Day 3 - PCR Test
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10 views • February 23, 2022
Have you been watching the Grand-Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion? Uploaded here, you will find Day 3, PCR Test.
Playback and live streams: www.grand-jury.net
Concerned lawyers from nations across the globe, working with esteemed scientists and medical experts, have come together to present the legal, scientific, and medical reasons why the populace must stop the Covid-19 measures and refuse the mRNA based injections that forced upon them. This Grand Jury Investigation serves to present to a jury (consisting of the citizens of the world) all available evidence of Crimes Against Humanity committed to date.
Introduction video: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-1-EN:0...
Schedule for proceedings
12. Feb: The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this
13. Feb: PCR*Test
19. Feb: Injections & Psychological Warfare
20. Feb: Economical and Financial Destruction
26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook
Playback and live streams: www.grand-jury.net
Concerned lawyers from nations across the globe, working with esteemed scientists and medical experts, have come together to present the legal, scientific, and medical reasons why the populace must stop the Covid-19 measures and refuse the mRNA based injections that forced upon them. This Grand Jury Investigation serves to present to a jury (consisting of the citizens of the world) all available evidence of Crimes Against Humanity committed to date.
Introduction video: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-1-EN:0...
Schedule for proceedings
12. Feb: The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this
13. Feb: PCR*Test
19. Feb: Injections & Psychological Warfare
20. Feb: Economical and Financial Destruction
26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook
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