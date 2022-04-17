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Happy Easter! Dr. Lee Merritt! Elon Musk Fights Black Rock! Dr. Flemming attacks Dr. Ardis Research!
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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391 views • April 17, 2022
Lee Merritt new interview: https://rokfin.com/post/82543

Clinton Attorney is charged and charges stick! https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-criminal-case-clinton-campaign-lawyer-takes-big-step-forward-judge-issues-key-ruling/

Italy protest: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LB2N0noC8zMS/

Tucker on Elon Musk and Twitter: https://youtu.be/CBrFsNcskAY

You Can Eat Your Way Towards Dementia—or a Strong and Healthy Brain

https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/compounds-and-strategies-to-get-brain-cells_3716504.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp

Vatican serpant: https://youtu.be/BflpOGcucbg

Dr. Fleming with Alex Jones: https://www.bitchute.com/video/egn9htWmlX0f/

Extra links!
Only person who can save twitter: https://youtu.be/7B2b0LxR7zc

Venom Tech: Venom Peptides for sale: https://citizens.news/610210.html



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elon muskflemminglee merritt
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