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Happy Easter! Dr. Lee Merritt! Elon Musk Fights Black Rock! Dr. Flemming attacks Dr. Ardis Research!
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391 views • April 17, 2022
Lee Merritt new interview: https://rokfin.com/post/82543
Clinton Attorney is charged and charges stick! https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-criminal-case-clinton-campaign-lawyer-takes-big-step-forward-judge-issues-key-ruling/
Italy protest: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LB2N0noC8zMS/
Tucker on Elon Musk and Twitter: https://youtu.be/CBrFsNcskAY
You Can Eat Your Way Towards Dementia—or a Strong and Healthy Brain
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/compounds-and-strategies-to-get-brain-cells_3716504.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Vatican serpant: https://youtu.be/BflpOGcucbg
Dr. Fleming with Alex Jones: https://www.bitchute.com/video/egn9htWmlX0f/
Extra links!
Only person who can save twitter: https://youtu.be/7B2b0LxR7zc
Venom Tech: Venom Peptides for sale: https://citizens.news/610210.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Clinton Attorney is charged and charges stick! https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-criminal-case-clinton-campaign-lawyer-takes-big-step-forward-judge-issues-key-ruling/
Italy protest: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LB2N0noC8zMS/
Tucker on Elon Musk and Twitter: https://youtu.be/CBrFsNcskAY
You Can Eat Your Way Towards Dementia—or a Strong and Healthy Brain
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/compounds-and-strategies-to-get-brain-cells_3716504.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Vatican serpant: https://youtu.be/BflpOGcucbg
Dr. Fleming with Alex Jones: https://www.bitchute.com/video/egn9htWmlX0f/
Extra links!
Only person who can save twitter: https://youtu.be/7B2b0LxR7zc
Venom Tech: Venom Peptides for sale: https://citizens.news/610210.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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