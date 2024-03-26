Create New Account
Jesse Watters | Whistleblower says CIA blocked Hunter Biden Investigation
Published 21 hours ago

A whistleblower is sounding the alarm that the CIA blocked the feds from interviewing Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother” during the five-year probe into his tax crimes... why? The deep state has a dirty history reaching back decades to the JFK presidency and Primetime has the analysis you've probably never heard of.


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1772430198954225876?s=20

jesse wattersbiden crime familyhunter biden investigation

