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Basic Shoulder Training
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76 views • November 02, 2019
This is an exercise guide to help you to understand the 3 heads of the Shoulder muscle, Front, Side, and Back.
I try not to make things too technical here because the 3 heads of Shoulder are actually very small when you compare to other big muscle group like the Chest, Back, and Legs.
Technique and tempo is the key to develop a good shoulder. Do not go too heavy because the Shoulder joint is one of the most important joint for any upper body movement (frontal, sagittal, and transverse plane), so take good care of them. :)
I try not to make things too technical here because the 3 heads of Shoulder are actually very small when you compare to other big muscle group like the Chest, Back, and Legs.
Technique and tempo is the key to develop a good shoulder. Do not go too heavy because the Shoulder joint is one of the most important joint for any upper body movement (frontal, sagittal, and transverse plane), so take good care of them. :)
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