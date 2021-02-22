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DON'T FEAR THE FAKE COVID-19, INSTEAD FEAR THE mRNA BIOWEAPON THEY ARE PUSHING AS THE FINAL SOLUTION [2021-02-22] (VIDEO)
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861 views • February 22, 2021
DON'T FEAR THE FAKE COVID-19, INSTEAD FEAR THE mRNA BIOWEAPON THEY ARE PUSHING AS THE FINAL SOLUTION [2021-02-22] (VIDEO)
Another RN is down and out, it is being a thing to see their husbands filming the after effects. 80% of doctors are refusing the jab, while half of America's Nurses are lining up and being systematically taken out. Some are dying quickly while others will become sterile, and then die out when a real virus pandemic occurs in the future. The mRNA Gene Therapy has an ON SWITCH, BUT NO OFF SWITCH, so when their bodies start fighting off a real virus, they bodies will attack their own organs, placentas, fetuses, etc. Many doctors are putting all of this information out to the public, but they are being censored, fired, and having the medical licenses revoked. The UN, Governments, MSM, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the Media Mafia are Globalist DEMONrats working for the New World Order and Agenda 21/2030. People better get their heads out of their asses before it is too late for mankind. This nanotechnology gene manipulation is not a vaccination against a virus, unless you consider the human race to be the virus.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Another RN is down and out, it is being a thing to see their husbands filming the after effects. 80% of doctors are refusing the jab, while half of America's Nurses are lining up and being systematically taken out. Some are dying quickly while others will become sterile, and then die out when a real virus pandemic occurs in the future. The mRNA Gene Therapy has an ON SWITCH, BUT NO OFF SWITCH, so when their bodies start fighting off a real virus, they bodies will attack their own organs, placentas, fetuses, etc. Many doctors are putting all of this information out to the public, but they are being censored, fired, and having the medical licenses revoked. The UN, Governments, MSM, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the Media Mafia are Globalist DEMONrats working for the New World Order and Agenda 21/2030. People better get their heads out of their asses before it is too late for mankind. This nanotechnology gene manipulation is not a vaccination against a virus, unless you consider the human race to be the virus.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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