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Carole Baskin comments on a possible Joe Exotic pardon
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18 views • September 30, 2020
Big-cats rights activist and star of the 'Tiger King' docu-series Carole Baskin comments exclusively on President Trump's chances of issuing a pardon to the incarcerated Joe Exotic, speaks out about being targeted by the family of her late first husband, talks about her stint on Dancing with the Stars, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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