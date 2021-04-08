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Anxiety & Stress! Live Health Seminar With Dr. Serge
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11 views • April 08, 2021
Live health seminar with Dr. Serge at Mind and Body Solutions.
When anxiety is constant or overwhelming—when worries and fears interfere with your relationships and daily life—you’ve likely crossed the line from normal anxiety into the territory of an anxiety disorder.
Learn how Dr. Serge and Dr. Stacey can help you combat anxiety and stress naturally!
When anxiety is constant or overwhelming—when worries and fears interfere with your relationships and daily life—you’ve likely crossed the line from normal anxiety into the territory of an anxiety disorder.
Learn how Dr. Serge and Dr. Stacey can help you combat anxiety and stress naturally!
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