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American Genocide
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65 views • August 16, 2019
American Genocide
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When Food/Drug Companies and Doctors /Medical practitioners Can have a license to Kill and no liability because they are protected by the Government there is Genocide. Forget banning Guns, We need to ban non Emergency Rx Drug use and Vaccines.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When Food/Drug Companies and Doctors /Medical practitioners Can have a license to Kill and no liability because they are protected by the Government there is Genocide. Forget banning Guns, We need to ban non Emergency Rx Drug use and Vaccines.
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