Trump Breaks Silence on Iran Strikes — Arrests Begin--Live Breakdown

In this livestream I break down the latest developments after reports that U.S. and Israeli forces carried out strikes targeting Iran. During the show I review the headline coverage from the Los Angeles Times and discuss updates from social media and political figures as the story develops.

We also take a look at statements and posts from President Donald Trump, along with reactions circulating online as people analyze the situation and what it could mean going forward.

Topics discussed in this video:

• Reports of U.S.–Israeli strikes targeting Iran

• President Trump’s response and Truth Social posts

• Headlines and coverage from the Los Angeles Times

• Commentary and reactions circulating on social media

• Ongoing discussion about foreign policy and military developments

This livestream was part of my regular Friday night show where we review breaking news stories and discuss the latest political developments.





