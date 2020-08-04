© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP 70: A Vampire's Kiss (A Homewrecker Movie Review)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • August 04, 2020
It's time for another movie review... this time, we watched the 1988 Nicolas Cage dark comedy Vampire's Kiss. We talk all about the zany wackiness of Nicolas Cage's character and whether or not it was horrible overacting or just plain genius, we try and decipher just what the hell was going on in this movie and his accent, what was real and what wasn't, cockroaches and animal rights activists, phony vampire teeth, and so much more! Plus, we talk a little about current events and homeschooling. It's another fun conversation on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Vampire's Kiss Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnoSxO_2ghQ
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Follow us on Parler: @Homewreckerpod
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Vampire's Kiss Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnoSxO_2ghQ
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Follow us on Parler: @Homewreckerpod
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.