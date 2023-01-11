PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - LIVE WITH YOUR BRAIN TURNED ON - 11TH JAN 2023

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - The New Technocracy ******
hosted by Randy Stewart and Travis Harbin
TUESDAY January 10th, 2023
Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.
*The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State*
by Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
We will be breaking down an interview of Dr. Kheriaty posted by The Epoch Times and talking about the thought we highlight. We cannot ignore this. We are being herded into this without being aware of it.
**Self-Spreading Vaccines, Transhumanism, Gag Orders, Hippocratic Medicine and the Nuremberg Code**
What is the strategy of the controllers, who are they and ideas about how we can stop them? The technocrats want to “to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers.” If you doubt this, that quote is from a U.S. Executive Order signed by Joe Biden.
Subscribe to Live With Your Brain Turned On substack to receive notifications and join us each Tuesday.
Sign up to participate live on Tuesday at
Tues 1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK - Wed 8 AM AEDT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.