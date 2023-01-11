Create New Account
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - LIVE WITH YOUR BRAIN TURNED ON - 11TH JAN 2023
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
Published Wednesday |

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - The New Technocracy ******


hosted by Randy Stewart and Travis Harbin


TUESDAY January 10th, 2023


Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.


*The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State*


by Dr. Aaron Kheriaty


We will be breaking down an interview of Dr. Kheriaty posted by The Epoch Times and talking about the thought we highlight. We cannot ignore this. We are being herded into this without being aware of it.


**Self-Spreading Vaccines, Transhumanism, Gag Orders, Hippocratic Medicine and the Nuremberg Code**


What is the strategy of the controllers, who are they and ideas about how we can stop them? The technocrats want to “to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers.” If you doubt this, that quote is from a U.S. Executive Order signed by Joe Biden.


Subscribe to Live With Your Brain Turned On substack to receive notifications and join us each Tuesday.


Sign up to participate live on Tuesday at


Tues 1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK - Wed 8 AM AEDT

Keywords
vaccinesgeoengineeringfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs

