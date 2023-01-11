PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - LIVE WITH YOUR BRAIN TURNED ON - 11TH JAN 2023

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - The New Technocracy ******





hosted by Randy Stewart and Travis Harbin





TUESDAY January 10th, 2023





Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.





*The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State*





by Dr. Aaron Kheriaty





We will be breaking down an interview of Dr. Kheriaty posted by The Epoch Times and talking about the thought we highlight. We cannot ignore this. We are being herded into this without being aware of it.





**Self-Spreading Vaccines, Transhumanism, Gag Orders, Hippocratic Medicine and the Nuremberg Code**





What is the strategy of the controllers, who are they and ideas about how we can stop them? The technocrats want to “to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers.” If you doubt this, that quote is from a U.S. Executive Order signed by Joe Biden.





Tues 1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK - Wed 8 AM AEDT