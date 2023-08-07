Create New Account
God, He Is The Rock-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUGUST 6 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
A List of the Ways That God Is Our Rock. A Stone Comes Out of a Rock. And a Parallel Truth: That the Righteousness of Jesus Christ Was Not What He's Always Had, But What He Lived Out in His Perfect, Sinless Life; and It Is the Righteousness of Christ Which Is Made Righteousness unto Us.

