God, He Is The Rock-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUGUST 6 2023

A List of the Ways That God Is Our Rock. A Stone Comes Out of a Rock. And a Parallel Truth: That the Righteousness of Jesus Christ Was Not What He's Always Had, But What He Lived Out in His Perfect, Sinless Life; and It Is the Righteousness of Christ Which Is Made Righteousness unto Us.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.