© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A call for action by a true activist with Lee Garrett
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • February 11, 2020
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
In this talk shares Lee Garrett from Gateshead, england, what caused him to rum for M.P. at the age of 28. what he did in order to stop the assault on his children by thechnology deployed by his own council, and how you could do the same!
for Lee Garrett platforms:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzV5HV7bZlHFplNFBIAJMyg
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/pg/Leegarrettblaydon/posts/
Twitter :http://www.twitter.com/saveusnow2020
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leeshaungarrett
In this talk shares Lee Garrett from Gateshead, england, what caused him to rum for M.P. at the age of 28. what he did in order to stop the assault on his children by thechnology deployed by his own council, and how you could do the same!
for Lee Garrett platforms:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzV5HV7bZlHFplNFBIAJMyg
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/pg/Leegarrettblaydon/posts/
Twitter :http://www.twitter.com/saveusnow2020
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leeshaungarrett
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.