THROWBACK 2018 when Gavin Newsom ELECTED while only 8% counted-I CAUGHT THAT

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The real date is Election night, November of 2018.
Gavin Newsom was born 1967, so according to Facebook, he would be 2 years old, according to Facebook when elected since they changed my video date .
8:46 min marker, Liz Crokin EXPOSED FOX NEWS as traitors, and this was 2 YEARS AGO!! see why they silenced her everywhere now!! Here, Twitter and Insta.
I am back on YOU TUBE, under Crystal Myers Barber, account was recently restored:https://www.youtube.com/live/lvjAr-gPodw?si=qOX2QUJDPR6WKOVC