THROWBACK 2018 when Gavin Newsom ELECTED while only 8% counted-I CAUGHT THAT

Lets take a look back at 2018 in November, when Gavin Newsom gets elected at 10pm , Fox News calls it, while people are still standing in line.. have we seen this before!!

This is from a Facebook live video back from Nov. 2018. I shared it on my fb page today and realized that fb changed the date to Dec. 1969, RIDICULOUS. They are such liars. This is actually ELECTION night for good ole Gavin Newsom. (if you go to my timeline, you would see the date).

The real date is Election night, November of 2018.

Gavin Newsom was born 1967, so according to Facebook, he would be 2 years old, according to Facebook when elected since they changed my video date .

Did his auntie Nancy Pelosi (who owns stock in Dominion voting machines) let him use the DOMINION machines to get such a early call win for the evening , ??? IS this how he got a victory speech while people were still voting at 10pm? . John Cox conceded before 10pm while people were still standing in line voting- and there were also uncounted ballots mentioned by Liz Crokin is in my video too as we attended the party for Omar Navarro. She speaks at the

8:46 min marker, Liz Crokin EXPOSED FOX NEWS as traitors, and this was 2 YEARS AGO!! see why they silenced her everywhere now!! Here, Twitter and Insta.

I am back on YOU TUBE, under Crystal Myers Barber, account was recently restored:https://www.youtube.com/live/lvjAr-gPodw?si=qOX2QUJDPR6WKOVC







