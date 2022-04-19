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Pfizer Docs Show Moderna 100 mcg Vaccine Damages Immune System
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1400 views • April 19, 2022
Pfizer and the government knew a 100 mcg vaccine was dangerous and harmed lymphocytes (white blood cells). Yet, the government allowed Moderna to give out 100 mcg jabs. Also, Pfizer documents indicate the vaccine does effect your DNA. Watch the video for more information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
1. Dr. Naomi Wolf Reports on more things her team found from the Pfizer Document Dump.
https://rumble.com/v11gbf9-dr.-wolf-the-continued-uncovering-of-the-pfizer-reports.html
2. Article from G. Edward Griffin's Need To Know Website.
Florida “Vaccine Hesitancy” Reduced Infant Mortality in 2021
https://needtoknow.news/2022/04/florida-vaccine-hesitancy-reduced-infant-mortality-in-2021/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Sources:
1. Dr. Naomi Wolf Reports on more things her team found from the Pfizer Document Dump.
https://rumble.com/v11gbf9-dr.-wolf-the-continued-uncovering-of-the-pfizer-reports.html
2. Article from G. Edward Griffin's Need To Know Website.
Florida “Vaccine Hesitancy” Reduced Infant Mortality in 2021
https://needtoknow.news/2022/04/florida-vaccine-hesitancy-reduced-infant-mortality-in-2021/
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