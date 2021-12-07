'Insurrection' Day

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We thought our leaders really hated insurrections, but some are just fine with them.
Americans have a constitutional right to peacefully assemble.
Suddenly, however, it’s a crime depending upon who you voted for.
Our democracy is dying in darkness.
Dems are pushing to criminalize political dissent.
Crazed partisans’ hypocrisy is sickening and scary.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 December 2021