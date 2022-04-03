EP 2887-6PM WHITE HOUSE LIAR-IN-CHIEF LEAVES TO BECOME CIA MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA PROPAGANDIST  

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Psaki is now in exclusive talks with MSNBC, and the deal is nearly final. It was reported by Puck last month that Psaki also had conversations with CNN and that other networks had expressed interest in signing her. Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock. She will also be a part of live programming on MSNBC’s cable network as a voice on different shows, but she will not be hosting the 9 p.m. hour replacing Rachel Maddow, which has been speculated. Between the lines: Psaki’s deal is similar to that of Symone Sanders, a former adviser and senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.
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