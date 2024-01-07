Create New Account
#FreeJulianAssange EF Press Update at UK"s Gitmo, HMP Belmarsh Horror Camp Hell
Published 15 hours ago

EF Press

6 Jan 2024 HMP Belmarsh unforgiving, unwelcoming walls & Serco prison vans bringing new arivals are met by #JulianAssange supporters at the gates: '2024, In Prison No More!' Outrage at his appalling conditions & hope for Appeal application hearings 20-21 February 2024 at the High Court keep the prison protest going for the 5th year. #FreeJulianAssange @JoeBiden 

Keywords
julian assangeukfreehmpgitmobelmarshef presshorror camp hell

