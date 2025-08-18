18+ Al-Jazeera footage documents the killing of a Palestinian girl fetching water in Jabalia last December by Israeli drones.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Footage obtained by Al-Jazeera documents the killing of a Palestinian girl fetching water in Jabalia last December by Israeli drones.
This is further evidence confirming soldiers’ admissions in an investigation of using drones to kill civilians across Gaza, including children.
Source @Israel Genocide Tracker
-----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!