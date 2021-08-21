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Media: "Yippee! Pfizer Clot Shot to Receive FULL FDA Approval on Monday!"
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260 views • August 21, 2021
FDA basically says, "Injuries be damned! Now we can have COVID vaccine mandates! After-all, VAERS only reports 595,000 COVID vaccine injuries including 13,000 deaths in the U.S.. Remember lemmings, the vaccine IS 'safe and effective'. Oh, and be sure to take your booster in a few weeks because the first two shots don't work."
This is complete insanity and the media is complicit in this crime against humanity.
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-pfizer-vaccine-to-receive-full-fda-approval-on-monday/
This is complete insanity and the media is complicit in this crime against humanity.
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-pfizer-vaccine-to-receive-full-fda-approval-on-monday/
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