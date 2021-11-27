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ITS FALLING TO PIECES FOR THE CULT. YOUR CHOICE IN THIS CRIME TO DO THE RIGHT THING LIKE THIS DOCTOR
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291 views • November 27, 2021
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MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [25.11.2021 19:11] [ Video ] ITS FALLING TO PIECES FOR THE CULT - STAND UP OR STAND DOWN - YOUR CHOICE IN THIS CRIME TO DO THE RIGHT THING LIKE THIS DOCTOR - CRIMINALS WILL BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK https://t.me/marksteele5g/4067
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The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [25.11.2021 19:11] [ Video ] ITS FALLING TO PIECES FOR THE CULT - STAND UP OR STAND DOWN - YOUR CHOICE IN THIS CRIME TO DO THE RIGHT THING LIKE THIS DOCTOR - CRIMINALS WILL BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK https://t.me/marksteele5g/4067
Quote: "(None)"
-
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW
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