Energy Companies Warn Power Blackouts Expected to Freeze New England this Winter (Why?)

I was in North Fort Myers when #hurricaneian hit and am fundraising for an RV so I have a place to live! https://gofund.me/ee66cbd5 Please support me with a $7 or $14 donation to my Patreon https://www.patreon.com/zoonpolitikon Paypal: [email protected] Venmo: @Holly-Seeliger Send Snailmail letters and checks to: P.O. Box 356 North Berwick, ME 03906 For inquiries [email protected] My Wishlist (Books and whatnot) https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1KFZWKVPI4E57?ref_=wl_share https://www.subscribestar.com/zoonpolitikon Theta Wallet- 0x663BD8B8e59E9a16DFC1F7e2121b5b4A64f67320 Metamask Wallet: 0xdF6FD42ce382623bB6B5A4Eb6a5b71F3E3804dD1 Audio episodes via Podomatic https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/zoonpolitikon Other platforms: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsGONrYTksBI250Fbp6fR-g https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RYdfuGFlPOvH/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zoonpolitikon/ https://www.minds.com/zoonpolitikon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zoonpolitikon https://rumble.com/c/c-734947

