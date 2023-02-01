“Give it all You Got" with Jessica Knock & Dr. Stephen Pidgeon

Jesse share’s on the spiritual significance of an Alabaster box in our worship, prayer life and devotion especially in this prophetic season. If you do not fully understand what this is, then we cannot fully appreciate the gift of Mary as she poured our her alabaster box over Messiah’s feet.

Together with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon we talk about the Tenet of his New Channel: “Radio Free Alaska.” A voice of Freedom and Freedom in a Unfree world!!!

“A world changing faster than anyone expected. A world that has abandoned the things we knew, the things that we know. The freedoms we understand, even our way of life being replaced radically and quickly by people which have managed to gain control of the ship of state.

When we look to see who those people are: Are they people who respect and revere the creator El Shaddai’s way’s or are they narcissist’s worshiping themselves in a mirror, seeking nothing more than money and power, power and money!!!

As they taken the reins, they have taken control of the rudder of this ship, the ship is being taken around. And as this happens, we ask ourselves, how did this happen and more importantly, what can we do now.”