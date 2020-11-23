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The Battle Is The Narrative by Eric Hoff
Great Again
Great Again
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30 views • November 23, 2020
"He who controls the narrative controls the people"...
Ever wonder why you are getting silenced by big tech?
Ever wonder why the news never seems to tell the truth lately?
There is a war on...and at the moment the Battle Is The Narrative.
Globalist/Socialists are fighting American Patriots...they want a one world order, and they want it now.
Americans are saying, "Not going to happen."
It's time that all Americans (who love our great country) rise up and stand in the gap. We can win this fight before it becomes violent. We need to change the "NARRATIVE". We must replace the liberal paid propaganda fake news MSM with #conservativeMSM. We must write the story. NOW.
Keywords
fake newsnewsbig techsocialisttruthpatriotsglobalistwarglobalismamericanviolentnarrativebattlefightsilencedone world orderliberal propagandagreat againthe battleconservative msmeric hoffthe battle is the narrative
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy