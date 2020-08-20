You Can Be Forced to Take a COVID Vaccine, 3189

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.

According to the leading bioethics professor at the University of San Diego, Prof. Dov Fox, people who refuse vaccination for the COVID-19 virus could lose their jobs or even be sent to jail.

Interestingly, Prof. Fox’s position as the director of the Center for Health Law Policy and Bioethics at the Univ. of San Diego us supported – in part by George Soros.

According to Prof. Fox, it is completely legal and constitutional for state governments to fine, imprison, or deny employment to people who say no to government-mandated vaccinations, no matter the reason.

Fox bases this belief on a 1905 ruling that the state of Massachusetts could legally fine individuals for refusing the smallpox vaccination. Prof. Fox extends this ruling to include those who would refuse even if the vaccination likely would cause them harm.

However, Prof. Fox says that such a draconian response is fully legal, he does not necessarily support its implementation.

He says that he merely wants Americans to know that the government does have this power to force you to be vaccinated because they may use it at some point.

Prof. Fox further claims that Americans have no legitimate excuse for defying a vaccination for COVID-19, including on the basis of their religious beliefs. However, such, intrusions into what most Americans would feel was a violation of the First Amendment’s Free Exercise clause, could not be enforced at the federal level. In other words, individual states would have to pass laws mandating the vaccinations.

Time will tell what state legislatures will have the political fortitude to put forth such legislation in light of the FACT that COVID-19 is fatal in exactly the same percentages as the seasonal flu - .1 to .3% of the population, and over 50% of those who do succumb are in nursing homes.

That fact alone, makes COVID-19 only half as deadly to the rest of the population as the seasonal flu.

Recent research has found that these facts are little known by the public. In fact those under 44 exaggerate their danger of dying from COVID-19 by a factor of 50.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.