Tel Aviv this morning
16 hours ago

Tel Aviv this morning.

Adding:

Medvedev (Russia's ex-President):

There are countries ready to transfer nuclear weapons to Iran.

Adding, about US strike:

Additional statements from U.S. Army Chief of Staff General George A. Randi:

 ▪️The operation against Iran was carried out by the US Central Command (CENTCOM);

▪️Iranian fighters did not fly. Iranian air defense systems did not see us. We retained the element of surprise;

▪️The bombers deployed over the Pacific Ocean yesterday were "bait," part of a deception operation;

▪️The strikes were carried out by seven B-2 bombers flying from the US mainland - this was the longest mission with their participation since 2001;

▪️In total , over 125 aircraft were involved in the operation;

▪️Any forceful reaction by Iran to the US strikes will be met with a response "significantly exceeding in force" the night attacks.

Adding:

‼️ - Ben Gurion Airport was high likely hit

Multiple planes scheduled to land there have diverted to different airports this morning.

Adding:

⚡️- According to preliminary reports, one impact was visually seen around Israel’s Soreq nuclear center.

Awaiting for more info.

Soreq is near the localities of Palmachim and Yavne in Israel, 12 Miles South of Tel Aviv.

Adding:

Mehr News Agency: The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced that they launched the "Khyber" missile towards Israel for the first time

Adding from after US strikes:

The IDF is bombing the nuclear facility in Natanz, Israel's Channel 9 reports.

