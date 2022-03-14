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Disgusting Sports Media Attack Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Questioning Covid Protocols
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120 views • March 14, 2022
Owen Shroyer breaks down how sports media outlets have attacked any and all athletes who question the nonsensical protocols for COVID that are implemented at sports arenas.
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