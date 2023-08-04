DTR S6 EP 600: Stanley Kubrick

The creations of Stanley Kubrick are like none other in world history. Stanley was a one of kind human forged out of a unique cascade of perfect events. In this episode, we trace the evolution of Stanley's mind through a lens and into the permanent legacy of his films. Enjoy.
