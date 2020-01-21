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CIA's MK-Ultra Mind Control & The Montauk Project
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208 views • January 21, 2020
A look into the horrors of the CIA's mind control projects. The information that was declassified was bad enough but what wasn't declassified is beyond comprehension. The project was a continuation of the Nazi experimentation. An ample supply of Nazi scientist were brought over to America under project Paperclip to help establish MK-Ultra. The project was basically blending occult rituals and beliefs with science. The basis for most of MK-Ultra relies on trauma-based mind control. Through trauma, a person's mind can be fractured to protect itself from the abuse. The CIA made this into a science on how to program these separate personalities, attach demons to the personalities, and how to trigger the personalities to come out.
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