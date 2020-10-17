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10/08/19 FLASHBACK NEWS FROM OCTOBER 2019 RELEVANT FOR TODAY BIDEN'S DEMISE: The REAL Whistleblower= Telizhenko, Blackberrygate #CriminalCongress
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145 views • October 17, 2020
YOU ARE FREE TV
OCTOBER 8, 2019
for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. Please support and promote Deanna Lorraine for Congress to unseat Mafiosi Pelosi! https://www.deannaforcongress.com/ Find whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko on twitter: @AndriyUkraineTe George Webb today: How did Trump Know it was Turkey Arming ISIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9rQf... Please subscribe to and support George Webb!! Follow Lee Stranahan and learn the truth about Ukraine: https://twitter.com/Stranahan Telizhenko live audio reporting on Biden/DNC Ukraine crimes: https://twitter.com/realtruthreport/s... Please sub to real truth report! Lee Stranahan provides audio of Telizhenko on Biden: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMMPb... Thanks to Baked Blunts, please sub! George Webb on the Biden Blackberry Scandal today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFioO... George Webb on Is Bill Taylor Deep Blackberry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xditg... https://www.romania-insider.com/index... https://www.dcclothesline.com/2019/09... https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019... https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tru... Today, POTUS gave Ed Meese the medal of Freedom, hmmm: https://fampeople.com/cat-edwin-meese_4 Read between the lines: https://www.washingtonblade.com/2019/... https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-0... Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l! To support YAFTV: https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv To donate to the channel via
PayPal: [email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE
10/8: The REAL whistleblower is Andrii Telizhenko, who reported to Politico in January 2017 about Biden controlling Ukraine and the DNC involvement in 2016 election meddling to sabotage the Trump campaign. Meanwhile, Liberals and Neo-cons decry 50 troops being removed from Syria and neglect to mention that USA has ZERO alliance with the Muslim Kurds, a communist sect in Syria that has been fighting Turkey for 50+ years... Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made
YOU ARE FREE
OCTOBER 8, 2019
for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. Please support and promote Deanna Lorraine for Congress to unseat Mafiosi Pelosi! https://www.deannaforcongress.com/ Find whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko on twitter: @AndriyUkraineTe George Webb today: How did Trump Know it was Turkey Arming ISIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9rQf... Please subscribe to and support George Webb!! Follow Lee Stranahan and learn the truth about Ukraine: https://twitter.com/Stranahan Telizhenko live audio reporting on Biden/DNC Ukraine crimes: https://twitter.com/realtruthreport/s... Please sub to real truth report! Lee Stranahan provides audio of Telizhenko on Biden: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMMPb... Thanks to Baked Blunts, please sub! George Webb on the Biden Blackberry Scandal today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFioO... George Webb on Is Bill Taylor Deep Blackberry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xditg... https://www.romania-insider.com/index... https://www.dcclothesline.com/2019/09... https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019... https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/tru... Today, POTUS gave Ed Meese the medal of Freedom, hmmm: https://fampeople.com/cat-edwin-meese_4 Read between the lines: https://www.washingtonblade.com/2019/... https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-0... Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l! To support YAFTV: https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv To donate to the channel via
PayPal: [email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE
10/8: The REAL whistleblower is Andrii Telizhenko, who reported to Politico in January 2017 about Biden controlling Ukraine and the DNC involvement in 2016 election meddling to sabotage the Trump campaign. Meanwhile, Liberals and Neo-cons decry 50 troops being removed from Syria and neglect to mention that USA has ZERO alliance with the Muslim Kurds, a communist sect in Syria that has been fighting Turkey for 50+ years... Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made
YOU ARE FREE
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