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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-22-2021 Drs. Saying No to Injections As Another Young Child Dies!
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30 views • June 22, 2021
A recent poll from AAPS shows over 50% of some 700 Drs. have said no and have not been injected. This should not be a surprise as they most of all know what this injection does. The sad reality however is parents are sending their children for it and paying the ultimate price! The government and media are in our opinion 100% responsible for these deaths considering the fear propaganda and mass brainwashing campaigns we have seen in the past decades.
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Article Links:
https://aapsonline.org/majority-of-physicians-decline-covid-shots-according-to-survey/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/21/jacob-clynick-13-year-old-michigan-boy-develops-myocarditis-dead-three-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/medical-device-recalls/innova-medical-group-recalls-unauthorized-sars-cov-2-antigen-rapid-qualitative-test-risk-false-test
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/exposed-and-unprotected-1-1-billion-records-of-cvs-health-customers-posted-online.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://aapsonline.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/covid-vaccine-survey-3-1024x537.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://aapsonline.org/majority-of-physicians-decline-covid-shots-according-to-survey/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/21/jacob-clynick-13-year-old-michigan-boy-develops-myocarditis-dead-three-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/medical-device-recalls/innova-medical-group-recalls-unauthorized-sars-cov-2-antigen-rapid-qualitative-test-risk-false-test
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/exposed-and-unprotected-1-1-billion-records-of-cvs-health-customers-posted-online.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://aapsonline.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/covid-vaccine-survey-3-1024x537.jpg
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