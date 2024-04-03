Create New Account
Bari Weiss on the bizarre bubble elites live in | Glenn Beck
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago

Glenn Beck talks with Bari Weiss on the bizarre bubble elites live in: "You can go to a dinner party and the majority of people think it’s normal to suggest they shouldn’t have kids because of global warming. That is in a different universe than what most Americans are thinking about.” 


A lot of Americans are running to the right because of the basic issues: worried about the price of gas, about the cost of food, and about living safely in their neighborhoods. 

Keywords
glenn beckbari weissblaze tvblaze media

