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UK's Hidden Shadows - Official - Inspired by Out of Shadows
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55 views • April 28, 2021
Premiered May 12, 2020
UK's Hidden Shadows is a new documentary examining the recent history of allegations of child abuse and cover-ups within the British establishment. Filmed over the course of a year, the 90-minute documentary features interviews with victims of child abuse, journalists and police whistle-blowers. Each interview offers a unique insight into the alleged Westminster VIP paedophile ring that has darkened politics for the last five decades.
UK's Hidden Shadows was inspired by Out of Shadows the brilliant exposé on how Hollywood and the mainstream media manipulate the multitudes by spreading propaganda throughout their content
UK's Hidden Shadows is a new documentary examining the recent history of allegations of child abuse and cover-ups within the British establishment. Filmed over the course of a year, the 90-minute documentary features interviews with victims of child abuse, journalists and police whistle-blowers. Each interview offers a unique insight into the alleged Westminster VIP paedophile ring that has darkened politics for the last five decades.
UK's Hidden Shadows was inspired by Out of Shadows the brilliant exposé on how Hollywood and the mainstream media manipulate the multitudes by spreading propaganda throughout their content
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