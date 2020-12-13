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Fake Syringe! Do You Really Think The Elites Get Vaccinated? SHARE!
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789 views • December 13, 2020
Obama, Bush, Clinton Say They're Willing To Get Coronavirus Vaccine On Camera
Who better to promote a product than a former president? How about three?
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are willing to lend their star power for a good cause, saying this week that they would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine, once it's available in the U.S., to encourage skeptical Americans to do the same.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/12/03/941950447/obama-bush-clinton-say-theyre-willing-to-get-coronavirus-vaccine-on-camera
Who better to promote a product than a former president? How about three?
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are willing to lend their star power for a good cause, saying this week that they would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine, once it's available in the U.S., to encourage skeptical Americans to do the same.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/12/03/941950447/obama-bush-clinton-say-theyre-willing-to-get-coronavirus-vaccine-on-camera
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