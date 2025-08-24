© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST-WATCH WEDNESDAY BROADCAST: Gabbard Strips 37 “Treasonous” Russiagate — FULL SHOW 8/20/25
0
11 views • 1 day ago
MUST-WATCH WEDNESDAY BROADCAST: Gabbard Strips 37 “Treasonous” Russiagate Coup Plotters’ Security Clearances As Task Force Leader Ed Martin Pledges “Justice Is Coming!” Trump Tells Fox He Fears He “Won’t Make It Into Heaven” & “Is Doing A Bad Job!” PLUS, Top FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Reveals That Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Is Being Brought Into The FBI For The Future Replacement Of Kash Patel! — FULL SHOW 8/20/25
