NFSC Brings Hope to the World

Summary：Miles Guo explained in a live broadcast on December 29th, the New Federal State of China (NFSC) is currently facing a tremendous opportunity in China. Under the CCP dictatorship, the people of China are facing a country where natural resources have been severely destroyed, their hearts and minds have become increasingly wicked, and disasters are occurring everywhere.
