Temptations Of A Bribe - Proverbs 17:8
Published Yesterday
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Temptations Of A Bribe.

Proverbs 17:8 (NIV).

8) A bribe is seen as a charm by the one who gives it;

they think success will come at every turn.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A bribe is both illegal and immoral.

The criminal usually over-estimates its' power.

Avoid both sides of a bribe.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2xd46fhc

