Welcome To Proverbs Club.Temptations Of A Bribe.
Proverbs 17:8 (NIV).
8) A bribe is seen as a charm by the one who gives it;
they think success will come at every turn.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A bribe is both illegal and immoral.
The criminal usually over-estimates its' power.
Avoid both sides of a bribe.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2xd46fhc
#bribe #seen #charm #one #gives #think #success #come #every #turn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.