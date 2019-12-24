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Mission Ten 90: Water Boils at 212º, NOT at 211º😮 1º of Effort Makes ALL the Difference!
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
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3 views • December 24, 2019
(Income Disclaimer: Not a guarantee you will receive checks since I cannot guarantee you will do what I show you. You could get no checks.) "Mission Ten 90" is exploding and you can see some of the results here so far.

Get back to the person from the 'Champions Never Quit' Team who invited you to this video.

Go to: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com

#ChampionsNeverQuit #NeverNeverNeverQuit #MissionTen90

Music: [No Copyright Music] Bay Breeze - ForThr33
Keywords
timothy mcgaffin iijj suprisetestimonialsmichael brookmission ten 90champions never quit teamcheri mcgaffin brittany dyches yvette allen
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