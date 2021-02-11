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When You Don't Feel Grateful
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20 views • February 11, 2021
Giving thanks to the people in our lives and what we have sounds good on paper. In fact - it is a great practice if you are actively doing it. But what about when you just don't feel that gratitude, no matter how may things you write down or say out loud?
How can we get to a place of gratitude? More importantly, how can we open our minds to see all the resources that are available to us. If our mind is not in a willing place to grow and learn, then we cannot give thanks to what we already have because we have lost hope. Day 9 discusses ways to switch your mind from hopelessness to willing.
Day 9 - Psalm 136:25
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How can we get to a place of gratitude? More importantly, how can we open our minds to see all the resources that are available to us. If our mind is not in a willing place to grow and learn, then we cannot give thanks to what we already have because we have lost hope. Day 9 discusses ways to switch your mind from hopelessness to willing.
Day 9 - Psalm 136:25
SHOP Natural Skincare: https://www.ourlemongrassspa.com/23655/
Order my Memoir: http://bit.ly/JustBeMemoirLindsay
Website: https://lindsaymariegibson.com/ (FREE monthly newsletter bringing latest episodes, blogs and exclusive holistic mental and body healing tips)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorlinds...
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@authorlinds...
Gab: https://gab.com/authorlindsaygibson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdqjrf-when-you-dont-feel-grateful.html
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