A DeepFAKE Out: What Ron DeSantis Should Say.... meme by Ramble Rants
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago

MEME TIME: What Ron DeSantis should say but won't... #deepfake


Seems his CPAC handler already beat him to it:

Seems his CPAC handler already beat him to it.


https://rumble.com/v3e0o4s-this-is-amazing.-the-guy-who-founded-the-desantis-super-pac-destroys-ron-an.html



This MEME is a collaboration with @Ramble_Rants & @LEAHmemes

presidential campaignron desantismemedeep fake

