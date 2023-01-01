My drumstick tree has woken up at long last; Moringa oleifera MVI_9169

I am having an edge-of-the-seat ride with this little drumstick tree, which, only in the last week essentially, has woken up from its long winter-spring sleep. I planted it from a pot given to me by my friend James, who I met at a protest rally in Perth’s Supreme Court Gardens, about April in 2021. After transplanting on June 13th 2021, it lost all its leaves, and I thought it was dying. Not until December did it wake up, as shown on a video done on the 13th December, 2021: ‘My drumstick tree has resurrected! MVI_9599’ https://www.brighteon.com/36902d05-110e-4f90-b4c0-6285ba5040a2

I now have faith in the little battler that it will become a big tree one day, but I do not understand what is stopping it from surging ahead, which my reading tells me these Moringas do in warm climates. The list of food and medicinal uses from the drumstick tree is impressive, so do grow one or more if your circumstances permit, or spread the seeds in the wild, so that one day your ‘Johnny Appleseed’ deeds will come back to bless you or your fellow man.