Does the composition of glaciers remain similar?

🏔️ Glaciers: Nature's Masterpieces! 🌊

Dr. Alexander Robel an Assistant Professor in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech University explores the interesting fact that the composition of glaciers remains surprisingly similar, regardless of whether they terminate on land or in the salty depths of the ocean? It's all thanks to the snow that blankets them! ❄️

Discover more fascinating insights about glaciers in our latest episode! 🎧🔗

Click the link in our bio or find it in the description above to listen to the full episode. Prepare to be amazed by the wonders of these icy giants! 🌬️❄️

Or Want to learn more about Dr. Robel and his research? Click https://iceclimate.eas.gatech.edu/ now!