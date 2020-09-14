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Sword, Famine, Pestilence...Mathew 24
Watchman in The Wilderness
Watchman in The Wilderness
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12 views • September 14, 2020
A discussion between Mike Zwick of "If Not for God Podcast" and Wayne regarding where we are in time and how it lines up with Mathew 24.

What if we are living in the last days, what does that really look like? Jesus told his disciple's, that while we may not know the day or hour, we WILL know the season.

We discuss what that looks like with Nation Rising against Nation (Brother vs Brother or civil war) Kingdom vs Kingdom (World War). The coming famine and plagues and more...

https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/if-not-for-god-with-mike-zwick-truth-network-OKdxDq328Bv/
Keywords
civil warbiblelovejesusjewish messiahantichristmathew 24end of the worldend of daysgreat tribulationgods lovemark 13luke 21
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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