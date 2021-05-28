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Former Pharmaceutical Representative Warns Of Vaccine Ingredients
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140 views • May 28, 2021
Jordan in New Jersey, a former information scientist for the pharmaceutical industry, calls in to explain what he believes to be the most shocking revelations about the ingredients contained in the COVID vaccine.
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