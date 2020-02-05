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UN Knows Coronavirus a Bioweapon, Says Creator of Bioweapons Act - FULL SHOW 2/4/20
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246 views • February 05, 2020
Bioweapons expert lays out the shocking facts. Tune in and find out how the Coronavirus was designed as a bioweapon. Share this link!
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"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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