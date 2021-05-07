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'70th National Day of Prayer' Zoom Call with PRAY CALIFORNIA
PRAY CALIFORNIA
PRAY CALIFORNIA
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29 views • May 07, 2021
Enjoy nearly 3 hours of prayers, worship, declarations, prayerful responses and intercession on this '70th National Day of Prayer' Zoom Call.
It was truly glorious as we lifted up King JESUS!
Disclaimer: This was the scheduled program; some parts were shifted and are appearing in a different order.
PROGRAM
NDP 2021 Video
SHOFAR - Pray California Team and Friends
WELCOME, PRAYER, and INTRODUCTIONS – Maryal Boumann and Wolfgang Kovacek
PRAISE and PROTECTION PRAYER for all involved with CA NDP – Sylvia Johnson
WORSHIP - Valerie House (2 songs)
Prayers for:
THE CHURCH
Repentance - Jeff Daly
Unity – Chris Leeper
Awake, Action, Boldness! - Amy Stoehr
INTRODUCTIONS - Wolfgang Kovacek
ISRAEL - Robert ‘Bob’ Wolff
FAMILIES (God’s design)
Husbands and fathers - David Andrade
Wives - Kathy Andrade
Children including Prodigals - Shari Bonnard
Chris Leeper and Family
Maryal Boumann
ABORTION
Repentance and prayers for unborn - Olga Hermann
Medical Killing - Brian Johnston
Adoption - Valerie House
INTRODUCTIONS - Maryal Boumann
GOVERNMENT
Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Xavier Beccera, California Senators - Carolyn Suty
United States Supreme Court Justices - Melody Divine
Governor Gavin Newsom - Rosemary Schindler Garlow and Jim Garlow
God’s choice of Governor to replace Gavin Newsom (wisdom etc for the Church) - Vicki Nohrden
Local (Assembly Members, Board of Supervisors, City Council) - Sue Landry
INTRODUCTIONS - Maryal Boumann
ARTS and ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood - Ted Baehr
Movie, Television shows, Books, Videos - Wolfgang Kovacek
Intercessors for Actors - Karen Covell
Media - Gershom Sikaala
INTRODUCTIONS Maryal Boumann
JOINT RESOLUTION
Introduction of Former Ambassador Sam Brownback- Regina Minor
Reading of Resolution - Sam Brownback
Response and Blessing - Myron Lizer
Healing of races/no more hatred nor prejudice - Charles Huang
INTRODUCTIONS - Maryal
LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIREFIGHTERS, MILITARY, FIRST RESPONDERS, CHAPLAINS - Mindi Russell
EDUCATION
Godly Administrators, Teachers, and Parent’s Involvement - Kate Hartman
Students (protection, courage) and School Curriculum Transparency - Marilyn Jackson
Mick McCoy - 2 Chronicles 7:14 song
HOMELESS, NEEDY, SICK, ADDICTED, ABUSED, LONELY - Trisha Phillips
SALVATION MESSAGE - Maryal Boumann
WORSHIP - Trisha Phillips
CLOSING and SHOFARS - Maryal and Wolfgang

Thank you! Our website is https://praycalifornia.org/
Keywords
prayerworshipintercessionanniversarynational day of prayerpray california
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