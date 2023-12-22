U.S. Trapped Between Its Own Wars In Middle East, Europe

The United States is facing serious consequences as a result of its decision to prolong the war in Ukraine and support the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

In Ukraine, the failure of the so-called spring counteroffensive is causing serious doubts about the war in the U.S., who provided tens of billions in military aid to the Kiev regime and received nothing in return.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu revealed early in December that Ukraine had lost over 125,000 troops since launching its counteroffensive in June, as well as 16,000 units of “various weapons.” Currently, the Russian military is advancing in several directions across the front.

The U.S. will reportedly announce one more military aid package to Ukraine before the end of the year. But after that, funding will dry up due to roadblocks in Congress that have stalled President Joe Biden’s request for more aid.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the next aid package could be the last unless Congress can pass additional support.

Meanwhile, the Biden’s administration unconditional political and military support for the Israeli war on Gaza is about to spark a dangerous conflict in the Middle East.

Following a series of attacks by the Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Yemen against ships owned by Israel or heading to the country in the first weeks of December, the U.S. launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to “ensure the safety of maritime traffic” in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden.

Reports also revealed that Washington is considering strikes against Yemen. The heavily-armed Houthis have already warned that they will respond to any attack. This could lead to a serious naval confrontation.

Another confrontation could break out in Lebanon, where Israel has been threatening Hezbollah with support from the U.S. Early in December, Israeli officials demanded that the group withdraw more than 30 kilometers away from the border, threatening a ground invasion. Hezbollah leadership will not likely adhere to this demand.

The U.S. is already facing consequences for its support to Israel. More than 115 attacks have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since the war first broke out in October.

The U.S. strategic failure in Ukraine and its provocative support for Israel are already having an impact on Biden’s presidential campaign. The president is leaking support from key Democratic blocs and that his nemesis, former President Trump, is doing surprisingly well in polls, even among younger voters. However, instead of correcting course, Biden appears to be doubling down on the same radical policies that damaged the U.S. economy as well as peace around the world.

